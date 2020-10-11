Reader ‘s opinion The supply of skilled labor must be secured through training

For young people, acquiring skills is the only sure way to enter the labor market and compete internationally.

Finland is a small country that can only compete internationally with innovation, good know-how and high quality. We can only maintain and develop these assets with quality education.

Unfortunately, we have already fallen from the top in innovation and the number of university degrees to a middle-class country. For about seven years, Finland’s level of education has been declining. It is difficult for SMEs to have a skilled workforce that will help them grow and develop.

We must therefore invest in the number of students and the quality of education. Increasing funding for education and innovation is recommended by a working group led by Professor Vesa Vihriälä, who studied the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and the way back to a career of sustainable growth. In the supplementary budgets, the government proposed funding of EUR 124 million to increase study places.

The need for training is also increased by the change in working life. Nearly 80 percent of new jobs created require university-level skills. For example, in addition to technical solutions, digitalisation is changing the way work is done and organizational cultures, so that employees are required to be able to absorb something over and over again. This means that the level of education of young people must be raised and the skills of those already in employment must at least be kept up to date or increased.

Young raising the level of education requires the development of the entire Finnish education system. The primary school must provide adequate capacity for secondary education. On the other hand, there must be clear pathways from secondary vocational education to higher education, and especially to polytechnics, which means additional investment, especially in the teaching of languages ​​and mathematical and social subjects.

For young people, acquiring skills for themselves is the only sure way to enter the labor market and compete internationally. For them, polytechnics are a particularly attractive option, as work-based education enables graduates to find employment more quickly and securely than graduates from other fields of study.

For those already in working life, the constant change in working life means the need to keep their own skills up to date and improve them. While four out of five new jobs will require university-level skills in the future, young age groups alone will not be enough to meet this need.

Training must be seen as a whole so that high quality is maintained from the beginning of the school path to the university degree and even after graduation.

Education is an investment in which the state and the business community should invest. It is the only way to keep our country competitive in the future.

Education is also the only way to find solutions to today’s major problems, whether it is post-coronary reconstruction or the fight against climate change.

Jari Jokinen

Reijo Viitanen

Professional teachers AO ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.