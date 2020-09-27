Reader ‘s opinion The station had five city bikes, but none of them could be used

The city could provide more and better guidance on the use of bikes. The use of wheels should also be monitored.

I am arranged to meet my friend early in the evening. I booked a two-mile journey for 15 minutes, because I go to the city by bike, the status of which is located near my home.

The station has five wheels. I put my ID on the bike and wait a moment until the text “Lock error, exit fails” appears on the bike screen. The phenomenon is repeated in two more wheels. When I finally get the fourth wheel off the station, I get on the saddle. I notice that the pedals on the bike are broken and the bike cannot be pedaled. The saddle of the fifth wheel should be adjusted, but it will not work because the saddle rod is too rusty. Eventually, I give up and be late for my appointment.

A similar phenomenon has been repeated numerous times. That should not be the case. The city has not noticed or is not interested. People pay to use city bikes. They should not have so many problems.

The city could provide more and better guidance on the use of bikes. The use of wheels should be more closely monitored, and those who break the wheels should receive fines or other penalties.

City bikes should be repaired and the city should pay more attention to this. City bikes should be serviced regularly, and when purchasing a ticket or season, people should be instructed to use the bikes so that the bikes remain in good condition.

Albert Henriksson

eighth grader

Helsinki

