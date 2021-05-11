Reader ‘s opinion The squatting of the creative class takes you into recession

The center has set out to compete with right-wing parties for which of them gets the most squatting creative class.

11.5. 15:00

Marko Junkkari interpreted (HS Sunday 9.5.) Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko will build a brand for the center as a guardian of a tight economy by driving cuts in funding for science.

Tytti Isohookana-Asunmaa (HS Opinion 7.5.) in turn, recalled that spiritual growth and civilization belonged to the ideological core of the center. Since Matti Vanhanen’s second government, this embryonic core seems to have been forgotten from the center, which is summed up in Juha Sipilä’s obsession with “docents of all the world”.

It’s no wonder if the center’s support figures have fallen as it seems to profile itself as a reactionary party by starting to compete with right-wing parties for which of them gets the most squatted creative class.

At the heart of the creative class are economists Richard Florida, including scientists, professors, writers, poets, artists in various fields, actors, journalists, and thinkers from knowledge workers and experts to analysts and opinion leaders. At the heart of creativity are universities’ mission to develop pro-competitive technology and innovation.

The university reform prepared during Vanhanen’s term as prime minister further aggravated academic part-time work. Rather than improving the conditions for the creative class to ensure stability in their livelihoods, they were, on the contrary, weakened by intensifying competition and deepening precarization.

Thus, in 2018, more than 60 percent of the authors of the “Unemployed Story” collection conducted by the Finnish Literary Society have a college or university background.

Even the cuts in unemployment security called for by the Center would hit hard the part-time workers in the creative sector, whose employment is already hampered by many unemployment security sanctions.

As we know, the university reform has not brought about economic growth and, more particularly, no major innovations. Vice versa. Minister Saarikko is against the government’s program to repeat the old mistake. Attitudes towards the creative class have also been reflected in the unreasonable undersizing of corona subsidies for the event and cultural sectors.

Sari Näre

Docent of Sociology, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.