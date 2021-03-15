Reader ‘s opinion The Sote reform must not jeopardize the functioning of the low-threshold organizations

Organizations help cost-effectively when they need policies that strengthen people’s own resources.

At the latest the coronavirus crisis has shown that a significant proportion of people need easily accessible help and support provided by social and health organizations. Now these activities are under threat, as it is unclear whether their funding will be the responsibility of municipalities or welfare areas in the future.

Organizations help cost-effectively when they need policies that strengthen people’s own resources, but not – or no longer – heavier services.

These activities include day care centers for different groups, family cafes, crisis centers, clubhouses, girls ‘and boys’ houses, and youth shelters. These activities reach and support tens of thousands of people every day. During the corona epidemic, support is also provided digitally.

There is a fear that local government austerity pressures will be placed on these low-threshold activities that are close to people’s daily lives. This is despite the fact that the SOTE reform seeks to shift the focus to preventive services.

The government’s proposal obliges future welfare areas to work closely with organizations and municipalities.

At the stage of change, however, there is a risk that no one will be responsible for continuing to fund NGOs, which in the worst case scenario will result in people being left without readily available support from NGOs at the end of their activities.

The low-threshold activities of organizations have long been developed in close co-operation with municipalities, and municipalities refer people to the activities of organizations on a daily basis.

Welfare areas, municipalities and organizations should now convene regional advisory councils as soon as possible and create an overall picture of continued cooperation.

It is also necessary to decide how the activities currently funded in co-operation between the various parties will be secured in the future and what is the role of the municipality and the welfare areas in securing the conditions for the activities. This ensures that the activities provided by organizations and preventive early support are part of the service package and that people get the help they need.

In a time of social change caused by the corona pandemic, ensuring equal support for all requires a particularly strong will and commitment to cross-sectoral cooperation between the public sector and NGOs.

Leena Suurpää

Youth shelter activities

Director, Finnish Red Cross

Marja Vuorinen

Development Manager, Blue Ribbon Association

Elisa Lipponen

expert, Kumaja, Uusimaa’s partnership network of social organizations

