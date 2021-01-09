Reader ‘s opinion The Sote proposal must not be supported by other Nordic countries

No other Nordic country is discussing war, but local and special services.

Services In this respect, the Nordic model has two basic elements: firstly, local services close to the person and decision-making, and secondly, the concentration of special services in order to exploit the economy of quality and size.

In Denmark, the policy has long been “one door to public services”. There are no Kela or te offices, but the municipalities take care of practically all the services close to the people, including the management of employment. The passport is currently applied for from your own municipality. In Denmark, too, hospital operations are being concentrated, with a target of about 20 superhospitals.

Sweden gave up the provinces in early 2019. There are now 21 municipal law areas responsible for health care and 290 municipalities responsible for social services.

According to the Swedish social reform guidelines, the intention is to transfer part of primary health care to municipalities in the future to strengthen services for the elderly.

In Norway, a service reform is under way, the basic idea of ​​which is to consolidate the municipal structure and strengthen the role of municipalities so that primary health care would also be the responsibility of municipalities. Hospital activities are to be further concentrated.

The smaller the municipal responsibilities are reduced, the greater the demands on some new administration. It is noteworthy that in no other Nordic country is war discussed, but there are Local Services and then Special Services, in Sweden hälso- och sjukvård and vård och omsorg, ie health and care services.

Finland’s sote proposal is special because there is no experience of it in any of the Nordic countries, and there are no such plans even elsewhere. Therefore, the conclusions are hopes and assumptions floating in the air.

If one goes for the person above, one must first look at which party is best to arrange which services. After that, incentives must be created between the actors, both functionally and financially.

If, on the other hand, we go ahead with the administration, a new administration will be set up with as much stuff as possible, believing that better care chains will be under the same leadership and operations will be streamlined when funded and directed by the state. Doing so will take a big step backwards from the Nordic social model, which most say they support – at least in the speeches.

Reijo Vuorento

Helsinki

