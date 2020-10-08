Reader ‘s opinion The Sote proposal does not solve the key problems

The Finnish health care system is already American in nature. The Sote proposal will only accelerate this development.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) CEO Juha Tuominen wrote (HS Opinion 6.10.) That the funding model is a threat to equality. The ratio of health care expenditure to GDP was nine per cent in Finland in 2018, compared to 10.3–11 per cent in the other Nordic countries. Public funding of health care operating expenditure is 76.9 per cent in Finland and 85.1 per cent in Sweden.

So we have little funding for health care as a whole. The sick pay dearly and receive fewer services. Achieving the Nordic level would require additional funding of EUR 3-4 billion. Equality based on the financial service needs base, which criticized by Tuominen, does not improve our healthcare. It effectively increases misery for Uusimaa.

The Finnish health care system is already American in nature; working people, students and the wealthy have better access to and accessibility of services. The Sote proposal will only accelerate this development.

One key rationale for the overall reform has been the integration of SOTE services into a single organizer, the province. In this respect, too, the proposal increases inequality when 30 per cent of Finns – Uusimaa – are excluded from integration. Thus, inequality will also be brought about by a geographical criterion. In general, adding new areas to the proposal is a completely wrong direction when we recall that experts once favored the five-area model.

Juha Sipilä’s (central) government’s proposal was made very openly and its various stages were prepared by large regional committees. The views were made public when the conditions for achieving the goals were considered.

This reform has been completed in the twilight of the cabinets without any hesitation in progress. The government cannot be thanked for its transparency. The preparation lacked transparency and the content lacked the will to solve key problems. The proposal endangers the future of our primary health care in particular and is – as Tuominen wrote – a threat to equality, but Tuominen’s arguments more broadly.

Heikki Pälve

Medical Counselor, Turku

