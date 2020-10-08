Reader ‘s opinion The Sote bill links the development of war narrowly to medicine

The new way of working that supports well-being and prevents disease requires much more multidisciplinary action and expertise than the treatment of diseases.

Social-and Healthcare reformation seeks at the same time to reduce inequalities in well-being and health, to ensure equal and high-quality services and to control costs. The equation is only possible if the reform is consistently built to support the maintenance of well-being and the early identification and prevention of service needs.

However, the Sote bill has not been able to break away from the current hierarchical structure of health care and the regional divisions created for the needs of specialist care, but links the development of the war narrowly to medicine and the task of specialist care run by university hospitals. Cooperation with social services, educational activities and the field of organizations that activate citizens does not receive much attention.

A multidisciplinary research base, new perspectives and reform of education in the social field are essential for the success of the reform. Alongside medical knowledge and expertise related to the treatment and prevention of diseases, there is a need for an understanding of the functioning, motivational factors and interactions of people, families and communities produced by different disciplines. The bill lacks guidance on research, education and development issues.

The challenges of societal change and rising costs can best be addressed by identifying and leveraging the strengths of different regions. Extensive research, development and innovation structures (RDIs) for well-being and health promotion have been built in many regions, and these ecosystems are working more closely together, both nationally and internationally. By working together in different sectors and areas of expertise, we are able to further strengthen Finnish well-being.

Jukka-Pekka Mecklin

specialist in gastroenterological surgery, research professor at the University of Jyväskylä

Central Finland Welfare Competence Center Chairman of the Body Steering Group

Päivi Fadjukoff

University of Jyväskylä Senior Advisor, docent of psychology

Body Network Manager

