Reader ‘s opinion The smoker took the win

We moved to a new apartment building three years ago. Below us came a new resident, a balcony smoker. In the past, we used a lot of lovely high balconies for coffee, drying clothes in the summer and ventilating clothes. Now you can’t even open the balcony door.

We are moving out to a completely non-smoking condominium.

Annukka Rissanen

Helsinki

