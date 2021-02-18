Reader ‘s opinion The smallest stages have the biggest task

Corona year has itself been a time of “once in a lifetime” experiences for each. I myself promised to be a producer of theater production. Following an arbitrary minus budget has opened up a unique perspective on the art world.

I am grateful that the media has actively followed the theaters economic worries. Just as often I wanted to run and scream at markets turuille: We are open! News of the deaths of theaters is premature!

In good times, amateur theaters have offered quality and experimentation that theater houses do not bend to. During an epidemic, our resilience is to provide performances to a well-selected and carefully secured audience. The smallest stages now have the biggest role to play in keeping their art alive.

Markku Soikkeli

Tukkateatteri, Tampere

