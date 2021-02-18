No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion The smallest stages have the biggest task

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Corona year has itself been a time of “once in a lifetime” experiences for each. I myself promised to be a producer of theater production. Following an arbitrary minus budget has opened up a unique perspective on the art world.

I am grateful that the media has actively followed the theaters economic worries. Just as often I wanted to run and scream at markets turuille: We are open! News of the deaths of theaters is premature!

In good times, amateur theaters have offered quality and experimentation that theater houses do not bend to. During an epidemic, our resilience is to provide performances to a well-selected and carefully secured audience. The smallest stages now have the biggest role to play in keeping their art alive.

Markku Soikkeli

Tukkateatteri, Tampere

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.