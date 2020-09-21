Reader ‘s opinion The situation of taxis in Helsinki has become even worse

The space of taxi stations is not enough for the increased number of cars.

July the reform of the taxi law, which entered into force at the beginning of 2018, doubled the number of taxi permits in the metropolitan area. This was immediately visible at the taxi ranks in the center of Helsinki, which, due to their size, were not always sufficient for cars waiting to be picked up, even before the law reform. The increased number of cars meant that taxi station facilities outside peak hours were not enough for the growing number of cars.

The situation worsened in March this year due to the corona epidemic. The number of rides decreased collapsingly, and the silence of Helsinki-Vantaa also brought taxis, which mainly operated there, mainly in Vantaa, to Helsinki to wait for rides.

Due to the increased number of taxis and reduced rides, taxis in Helsinki are in trouble: the existing taxi stations are not enough for cars waiting to be ridden, but they are forced to wait their turn somewhere else, usually near the station. The congestion of taxi ranks has also caused some of the streets near the stations to be clogged with cars waiting to enter the station.

Instead of the City of Helsinki taking steps to add taxi stations or expand existing stations, its parking inspectorate, together with the police, has begun to distribute parking error charges to taxis waiting outside the authorized location.

The City of Helsinki advertises that it is entrepreneur-friendly, but even in this case the principles and activities do not meet. It is by no means acceptable for taxpayers and taxi drivers who are otherwise cramped to be taken away even the small euros they have earned in the form of parking errors just because the city is not allocating space for the profession.

Instead of imposing a fine, the City of Helsinki should take steps to expand taxi stations and create new ones so that anyone who is willing can fit in. In the same context, the city should set, at least for the most important stations, such as Station Square, quality criteria (language skills, city knowledge, driving skills) that would be required to drive customers to these stations. This measure ensures the safety of customers and Helsinki’s reputation as an honest and safe city.

It is only when taxis have been allocated sufficient legal space to wait for customers that it is justified to penalize taxis waiting for customers at non-authorized stations.

Pertti Sivonen

Helsinki

