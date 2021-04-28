Reader ‘s opinion The Sibelius Academy is concerned about the skills of young Finns

Internationalization also strengthens the opportunities for domestic students to operate in the global music labor market.

Supplier Katri Kallionpää wrote in her column (HS 26.4.) from the waning field of music enthusiasts with reference to the students of Wind Instruments selected for the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki.

This year, among the undergraduate students who entered the Sibelius Academy, students in wind instruments, one of the most international of our applicant groups, were announced in the first phase. The lack of Finns in this group is now a cause for concern.

We are developing at the top of international music education by recruiting the best students and professionals. The Sibelius Academy has worked resolutely toward its internationalization and has doubled the number of its international applicants over the past seven years.

The Sibelius Academy is currently rated the ninth best music academy in the world, so the work has paid off.

Internationalization also strengthens the opportunities for domestic students to operate in the global music labor market. The migration flow is two-way: a significant part of international students stay in Finland after graduation to enrich the Finnish art field.

We also take care of the skills of young Finns. In December, the vision of Finnish music education 2030, worked together by the entire music field, was announced. The background of the vision work is the structural changes and savings in the music education system in recent decades.

As a result, decision-making and resources are fragmented without strong mutual coordination. In the vision work, a common state of mind and a holistic view of the goals were built so that the music education system would retain its uniqueness in the future.

The Sibelius Academy has a great responsibility in developing the field, and we are part of a unique, world-famous continuum of music education in Finland. This also includes our nationwide youth education. As part of it, in cooperation with regional music schools, we organize educational weekends for talented young people around the country. In addition to quality education, it is a question of community.

It is very important that music can be practiced purposefully, communally and inspiringly all over Finland, and that high-quality musician and instrument teacher training is available at the Sibelius Academy and polytechnics for both Finnish and foreign students.

In this way, we guarantee that there will continue to be Finns in the entrance exams for music universities – both in Finland and in other arenas around the world.

Emilie Gardberg

Dean, Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki

