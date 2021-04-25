Reader ‘s opinion The search for an internship was marked by a lack of appreciation – in the video interview, the interviewer did not even look at me

The public sector should also invest in the applicant experience.

Spring is notoriously a time when students apply for internships and summer jobs. There is a lot of talk about good applicant experience in private sector recruitment circles, but the same development has not taken place in the public sector or at least it has not been passed on to the job seeker.

This spring, I applied for a variety of internships, inter alia, ministries, agencies and the judicial system. These application processes have been marked by a feeling that the applicant is not valued. The court trainee search did not provide any interim information to the applicants until finally the appointment decision collapsed by email almost two months after the search ended. One of the ministry’s internship applications, which ended in February, has not even become an appointment decision.

I was lucky and was selected for another internship at that ministry. However, this was preceded by a stretched recruitment process and a video interview where the interviewer didn’t even look at me, and the interview was soon terminated due to the recruiter’s other hustle and bustle. It was close that I did not refuse the place because of these experiences. However, internship is a prerequisite for my graduation, so I took the place after much deliberation.

Many of my fellow students have similar experiences with public sector internships. We are frustrated and disappointed with the situation. There is little feedback on recruitment processes where grievances and suggestions for improvement could be brought to the employer’s attention. Informing about the progress of the process could be done by automated messages, but for some reason this is not the case.

All of this gives the applicant a picture of a busy, indifferent and poorly run organization. One can only guess how the selected employee will be treated if the application process is already poorly handled. You may think that there is no need to invest in the applicant experience, as there are always students desperately looking for an internship.

However, I would like to ask whether the public sector can afford to treat the experts of the future in this way. Negative recruitment experiences will be well remembered, and my own job applications will be directed to where the applicant is valued in the future.

Frustrated job seeker

