Reader ‘s opinion The school’s well-meaning security measures have been a joke – secondary school should move on to distance learning

October 18, 2020
Nor does a teacher want to switch to distance learning, but sometimes you just have to act sensibly.

Set Tapiola high school students no hope transition to distance learning (HS Opinion 14.10.). Great high school teacher in Helsinki I’m waiting for the decision of Elearning transition for weeks.

In August – September, we taught as a hybrid to secure student writing. The well-intentioned security measures at the school have been a joke: it has been impossible to keep safety gaps in the narrow corridors and the classes have been crowded at times. In addition, the use of masks in teaching causes a wide range of problems from headaches to dizziness, and not all teachers ’voices are even heard behind the masks, let alone students.

Fear of a health threat haunts you when you go to work every day. Nor does a teacher want to switch to distance learning, but sometimes you just have to act sensibly. It is true that school is a refuge for many, but yes, secondary education should already be available for distance learning to ensure health.

The emergency situation caused by the coronavirus should be accepted and decisions should be made to ensure safety. The situation is not comfortable, but it becomes even more uncomfortable if the disease situation gets out of hand. Now is the time to step up and stop the apparent security measures.

Teacher

We will publish the article

exceptionally under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial.

