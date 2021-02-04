Reader ‘s opinion The school psychologist belongs to the school

When a psychologist or curator appears in the hallways, canteen, and teachers ’room, he or she becomes familiar and trustworthy to students, families, and teachers alike.

Vice versa as Anna Cantell-Forsbom of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health wrote (HS Opinion 1.2.), the planned relocation of study care psychologists and curators to the sote provinces jeopardizes work for children and young people.

The core of student care work is to act as part of the school community. In this case, know-how can be used to promote well-being and prevent problems and not just treat them. When a psychologist or curator appears in the school hallways, canteen, and teachers ’room, he or she becomes familiar and trustworthy to students, families, and teachers alike. If the workspace is outside the school, even in the “vicinity”, it will make it more difficult for children and young people to access the reception. The employee does not have time during breaks to the teachers ’room, which is perhaps the most important workplace for student care.

Administrative and legal coherence with education and schools ensures that the psychologist and curator know the situation of the school and understand the everyday conditions. In this way, he can analyze the whole and work flexibly as needed with the student, family, teacher, class group, network as well as the management of the school and educational activities.

The focus of student maintenance work is community work. This means, among other things, promoting mental health at Community and group level, preventing and addressing bullying, and supporting resilience, motivation and schooling. Community work succeeds as part of the school and its organization, not from the sote province, where the school is not known and the focus is on individual-level remedial work.

Kindergartens, schools and educational institutions will remain in the foundations even after the war and taste reform. The work of student care psychologists and curators is there – they cannot be led elsewhere.

Annarilla Ahtola

Chairman, Finnish Psychological Association

