Reader ‘s opinion The sand takes away the joy from the sledge driver

Finally You can ski in the Helsinki region. However, the joy is ruined by the sand that has been splashed in many places, such as the Aurora Bridge. In winter, several hundred skiers and sledge pullers would use the bridge, but that is impossible. The sander has spilled sand all over and over the road.

Existing “rotating” sanders waste a large amount of sand anyway.

Juhani Jääskeläinen

Helsinki

