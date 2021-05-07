Reader ‘s opinion The salary payment instructions have been clarified

Pseudonym Salaries on time (HS Opinion 2.5.) In his writing, he expressed his concern that there are problems with the payment of deputies’ salaries in the City of Helsinki. We have identified the delays mentioned by the author in the process of paying the salaries of deputies, although the three-month delay mentioned by the author is exceptional. The experience of a long delay with a member of the author’s family is very unfortunate, which we are really sorry about.

We are working closely with the education and training industry to improve the situation. We have taken action by refining the guidelines and reviewing the critical payroll schedules so that everyone can act quickly.

More smoothness will be achieved at the turn of the year, when the City of Helsinki introduces a new payroll and HR system and we move from manual operating methods to a more automatic electronic process.

Unfortunately, human error can also occur in the process, in which case it is important that the employee himself or herself actively works in the direction of his or her supervisor to specify the pay days.

Ellika Willgrén

Head of Department, Payroll Services

Ulla Kukkonen

CEO, Talpa

