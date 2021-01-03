Reader ‘s opinion The safety of coronary vaccines is also ensured after the start of vaccinations

It is vital that vaccines authorized in Europe have undergone a very rigorous testing and monitoring process. There is no flexibility in the level of research or marketing authorization criteria in any situation.

Coronavirus vaccines was also given in Finland after Christmas. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to healthcare staff caring for coronary patients, as well as to 24-hour care staff and residents. Gradually, vaccination will be extended to the entire population, and anyone interested will soon receive the vaccine.

The development and approval of vaccines has raised questions as the process has been faster than before. There are several reasons for this. Vaccines have been able to be developed more efficiently because technological advances have led to the development of completely new types of vaccines. Research has been able to draw on the results of previous vaccination studies, and the collaboration between researchers – both academic researchers and pharmaceutical companies – has been unprecedentedly open and close.

The authorities’ procedure has also been swift. The European authorities have speeded up the processing of research data through the so-called rolling procedure. Research data on the efficacy and safety of vaccines have been evaluated as the data have accumulated, rather than at the end of the evaluation.

It is paramount it is important that vaccines authorized in Europe have undergone a very rigorous testing and monitoring process. There is no flexibility in the level of research or marketing authorization criteria under any circumstances, and there is no bypass for vaccine introduction.

Although coronary vaccines have already been tested in tens of thousands of people during development, monitoring will continue throughout the life cycle after marketing authorization has been granted. In the long run, more information will be available on the suitability of the vaccine, for example in different risk groups. It is the responsibility of pharmaceutical companies to collect all adverse reactions to medicines and vaccines and it is therefore important to report them. At the same time, long-term information on the safety of the drug is accumulating.

Vaccine monitoring also lives up to how the virus is potentially transformed. For example, the rna code of a newly introduced vaccine can be altered to correspond to a mutated or altered virus. If protection is not sufficient, a booster vaccine may be given. Vaccines that have already been approved and are in the process of being authorized are also effective against the more contagious viral mutations now being detected in Europe.

Predominant The benefits of vaccines are based on how many people take the vaccine. The larger the number vaccinated, the greater the protection against the disease. Extensive vaccine coverage provides assurance that the disease can be defeated and society opened up to normal. For a while, we have to live in a time of limitations, but the light is visible.

Sanna Lauslahti

CEO, Pharmaceutical Industry Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.