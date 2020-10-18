Reader ‘s opinion The safe future of learning is under threat

Doing so in a time of coronavirus is atypically unpredictable for the school world, and in some places the goals even seem overwhelming in everyday reality.

Authorities have made appropriate decisions due to the coronavirus epidemic, and education providers have faced the reality of a new, uncertain operating environment. However, physically, mentally and pedagogically safe learning and teaching is at stake when doing so is atypically unpredictable for the school world and the goals sometimes seem overwhelming in everyday reality.

Admittedly, the government has directed additional resources to fill the learning gaps left by the spring conditions and to strengthen learning support, and schools will do their utmost to comply with the recommendations. However, there are new and difficult challenges.

For example, obtaining deputies has proved difficult even in areas where deputies have traditionally been well available. This is one serious sign of a school’s vulnerability, especially given the message from schools about staff resilience: education staff are very busy compared to the time before the coronary virus.

Education professionals have repeatedly reported that in these remarkable circumstances, full adherence to the curriculum is challenging, in some cases even impossible. For example, the implementation of school meals and teaching with sufficient space often requires the use of other school facilities – such as special classes and gyms – in contrast to the original.

Should there now be a critical look at the obligation to follow a curriculum created for different circumstances? It is also a question of equality: to what extent can the same objectives be expected to be achieved when local conditions are exceptionally different?

With regard to the obligations to be added to the school account, real care must be taken to focus resources on high-quality basic work and to reshape it accordingly. At least the need for schools’ resources will not decrease – not to mention learning support and student care. This need is not only met by individual additional budgets of the municipality or the state.

What is needed is not only sustainable, particularly far-reaching decision-making, but also the courage to bring into the debate the various flexibilities associated with learning objectives and the school’s traditional way of working, as well as the challenges of legislation. In this situation, for example, the extension of compulsory schooling appears to be a contradictory measure which requires careful consideration.

Coronavirus situation in the long run, it is worth considering whether exceptional teaching arrangements could also be applied proactively, prior to exposures or quarantine.

From the point of view of the workload of managers, it would be reasonable that, in the event of an epidemic, it would be possible to decide on specific teaching arrangements – for example, partial or alternating distance learning – on a group, age group or unit basis. Perhaps it would even be worthwhile to draw up a national contingency plan on how the curriculum will be implemented in exceptional situations, whether short-term or long-term.

Mari Kyllönen

Chief Inspector of Education

Jyväskylä

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.