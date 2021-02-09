Reader ‘s opinion The rude treatment at the substance abuse clinic made me regret seeking help for my alcohol problem

A person is a whole and not just a thing on the to-do list that needs to be taken care of from below.

When excessive consumption of alcohol for the first time prevented me from going to work, I decided to go public mental health and substance abuse side of the reception. Prolonged anxiety during the coronavirus has worsened, causing the cap to open too often. And when it’s opened in recent months, it’s only caught in 2-3 days, usually on a Sunday. But now it turned out differently.

I tissutellut more or less the last five years. A decent turnaround is scheduled for the weekends. I have taken care of my work well and I kept my workplace. I am a highly educated middle-aged woman. I wondered in shame how this point had come, and decided to seek help. The introductory text for mental health and substance abuse services in my hometown reads that there is support and help on a low threshold: “On the first visit, we will assess your situation and start planning treatment with you.”

I first met a nurse. He lay the facts on the counter and described how dying from cirrhosis of the liver. I tried to explain my background, but the questions were about alcohol levels and medication. Finally I was blown. I tried to say that I would need more discussion help and mental support now. “The next free time is in two months. Go to that place to wait for a doctor’s appointment, take labs there and talk about medication. ”

The doctor started with the same questions as the nurse. “Is there a driver’s license?” “Is.” “Then you go blowing six times in three months here, otherwise there will be a driving ban.”

“I haven’t been drunk. That’s not the problem here. ” To that, the doctor responded that blowing is a practice. “You go to the labs and get an antabus course and then in two weeks you will blow for the first time.”

That was it. I’m sorry I went there? I regret. Where is that quality mental health and substance abuse service where a person is encountered as a whole and not everyone is driven through the same template?

There is a lot of talk in public about drug-addicted and increasingly drunk middle-aged women, ordinary family mothers, working people struggling with that same problem. Not afraid to seek help for fear of losing their children, public shame and stigma. I no longer wonder about it.

The whole system structure should be blown up and rebuilt. Public-sector doctors should give more training, particularly on how to face struggling with a substance abuse problem, man. The same applies to substance abuse-side managers. A person is a whole and not just a thing on the to-do list that needs to be taken care of from below.

Disappointed

