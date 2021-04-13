Reader ‘s opinion The role of free research needs to be strengthened

Funding should be targeted mainly through the Academy of Finland, so that decisions are based on a key mechanism in science, the peer review of projects.

In our society there is a broad consensus that science and research are needed for the development of knowledge and skills, as a basis for education and as a source of innovation.

We want top research and the resulting know-how to keep Finland vibrant and involved in the ever-intensifying global competition.

Knowledge economy however, building materials are not the only purpose of science. The most important task of science is to produce new knowledge. Society can increase its knowledge and knowledge capital by allocating sufficient resources to research.

New knowledge and skills feed innovations that generate new money and practical solutions for society. So the money invested pays for itself – usually many times over. It is the responsibility of the decision-makers in power at any given time to help keep this circle working.

None of us can predict what research will be done for society now, even in ten years’ time – this has been demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic at the latest. Therefore, society must also fund research based on the curiosity of researchers, which does not aim to solve a problem that is still known, but may prove vital in the future.

If we want to have internationally significant research, we also need to take care of the conditions for our spearhead research in relation to international competitors.

As history has shown, the most significant innovations and the greatest economic benefits have mostly been thanks to spearhead research.

In the forthcoming public finance plan, we want to pay special attention to the funding of cutting-edge research. Funding should be targeted mainly through the Academy of Finland, so that decisions are based on a key mechanism in science, the peer review of projects. Additional funding is needed, inter alia, for the development of research centers of excellence and research infrastructures. It is also essential to find mechanisms by which already strong research areas remain at the forefront of the world and their capacity and innovation potential are not lost. In addition to academy funding, basic university funding is an important prerequisite for research and the provision of high-quality higher education.

We We call on the Government and Parliament to strengthen the position of free research through a clear increase in the level of funding through the Academy of Finland and to guarantee sufficient basic funding for universities.

Markku Kulmala

academician, University of Helsinki

Sirpa Jalkanen

academician, University of Turku

Matti Latva-aho

Professor, University of Oulu

and 11 other signatories

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.