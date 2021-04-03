Reader ‘s opinion The rights of the child must also be realized in the digital environment

Digital services are a great way to learn, participate in society and realize creativity. However, services must be designed so that children can use them according to their own level of development.

Internet architects were engineers, soldiers, and entrepreneurs. The basic premise of the system was created for their needs. Thirty years later, our digital archive is built on this system. Unfortunately, no human rights were cast on the cornerstone of the internet.

However, a significant milestone has now been reached. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is binding on almost all countries in the world, has been supplemented by a general comment. It deals with the rights of the child in the digital environment. The recently published general comment now brings strong tools for the application of human rights in the digital environment and at the same time supports legislators and authorities in their work. There is a great need for the development and implementation of national legislation.

Problems there are many online. The digital services in our society do not yet pay enough attention to children as users of services. Social media offers addictive video clips and questionable content for teens. By visiting one website, the child’s information is passed on to dozens of companies. The information about the free service used by the child is stored in a company that can utilize and sell it for years to come. There is sexual violence against children online.

Fortunately, problems have arisen on many fronts. The European Union is working on a strategy on the rights of the child, which will also take into account the rights of the child in the digital environment. Finland has recently published a national strategy for children, which pays attention to consolidating children’s rights and status everywhere. The Digi everyday advisory board is a channel of cooperation between organizations, researchers, various authorities and the Ministry of Finance responsible for the digitization of public services. The European Commission calls on EU countries to implement the rules on child protection contained in the Audiovisual Media Services Directive and to support the development of children’s basic digital skills.

Although there are many initiatives, they are not enough. There is an urgent need for regional and international cooperation. Companies must also shoulder their responsibilities. Digital services are a great way to learn, participate in society and realize creativity. However, they should be designed so that children can use them according to their own level of development.

We must all demand that the child’s right to participate and the child’s right to privacy, security, health and equality are also realized in the digital world.

Jussi Kivipuro

Development Director, Unicef ​​Finland

Member of the Digi Everyday Advisory Board

Marianne Heikkilä

Secretary General, Marttaliitto

Chairman, Digi Everyday Advisory Board

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.