Reader ‘s opinion The research reveals the social power of art

As students of literary studies, we are utterly tired of the constant belittling, underestimation, and constant financial discipline of humanists and art scholars.

Last in weeks, the debate over the plight of arts research has been lively. Helsingin Sanomat reported at the beginning of the year (Culture 9.2.) the lack of funding and the economic situation for arts research. As students of literary studies, we feel it is important to maintain a discussion about why art is relevant to study at all and why the teaching of art research must be supported in the future as well.

The arts research is necessary because we all consume art. Books, series, and movies appeal to us on an emotional level and shape our understanding of the world. They convey values, attitudes and beliefs.

The importance of critical media literacy is much emphasized, but art is too often left out of this debate, as it is perceived primarily as an area of ​​enjoyment and entertainment. However, art is not born in a cultural vacuum. On the contrary: art acts as a mirror to how we understand the world. It reflects, reinforces and challenges prevailing power structures.

Art is not neutral, but at its broadest, even affects how we see the world, our identity, and our humanity. It doesn’t matter whose voice gets heard, whose story is told and from what perspective.

It is important to maintain a critical and expert discussion, and art scholars ask these questions professionally.

That is why we will continue to need diverse and reliable research in art and literature. Maintaining the quantity and quality of teaching is paramount so that we can understand the construction and implications of broad societal stories.

It is clear that research in the arts and literature requires extensive professionalism and training. Scholars in the field have a broad knowledge of the art field and are therefore able to outline the underlying power structures from a feminist and postcolonial perspective, for example.

Literary Studies as students, we are utterly tired of the constant belittling, underestimation, and constant financial discipline of humanists and art scholars. We study literature and art to better understand humanity, each other, and the world around us. Such research is needed in a changing social situation now and in the future, perhaps more than ever before.

Meeri Pihlström

vice chairman

Camilla Aaltonen

secretary

Vehka Kurjenmiekka

active in the organization

General Literature Students Katharsis ry

university of Helsinki

