Reader ‘s opinion The realization of the Sámi linguistic rights must be promoted in the social reform

Social-and Healthcare reformation talk again. However, the Sámi perspective on social reform shines with its absence in the discussions.

The Sote reform will have a significant impact on the realization of the Sámi linguistic, fundamental and human rights as an indigenous people. In such matters, the authorities have an obligation under Section 9 of the Sámi Parliamentary Act to consult with the Sámi Parliament. Despite this, in the case of the Sote Provincial Act, the request of the Sámi Parliament to negotiate the content of the bill in question as a whole was ignored.

In addition, during the preparation process for the SOTE reform, it has become clear that the aim of the reform is to maintain the current level of Sámi language rights, although studies show that there are major shortcomings in the availability of Sámi-language SOTE services.

This line contradicts the entry in Sanna Marin’s (sd) government program, which concerns the practical realization of linguistic rights in the Sámi language. The right of the Sámi to maintain and develop their own language and culture is also guaranteed in the Finnish Constitution.

Several monitoring bodies of international human rights treaties have issued recommendations to Finland regarding the organization of Sámi-language SOTE services. This year, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe also issued a recommendation to Finland to clarify the legal rights of Sámi-language social services in the Sámi homeland. In addition, Finland was urged to define achievable and measurable targets for Sámi-language SOTE services and to provide sufficient budgetary resources to achieve these targets.

Maintaining the current level of realization of Sámi linguistic rights is not a sufficient goal in SOTE reform.

In order to implement a Sote reform that takes Sámi into account and is successful, the Sámi Parliament has listed four main objectives: 1) Sote services should be organized in the Sámi languages, taking into account the cultural background; 2) the availability and accessibility of social services for the Sámi should be promoted; 3) the participation of the Sámi in the Sote province must be ensured and; 4) the financing of Sámi-language SOTE services must be taken care of.

Tuomas Aslak Juuso

Chairman of the Sámi Parliament

