Reader ‘s opinion The reality of our church is in everyday diaconia

The personal conflicts of the leadership of our small Orthodox Church are of astonishing interest to the media, but less so to the content or circumstances of the work of the Church.

Orthodox Church the problems of the top administration came to light this time in Helsingin Sanomat (Sunday 21.2.).

The story claimed that “even insignificant snipers are available to qualified women in the church as well”. The director, CFO, spokesperson and editor-in-chief of our new national magazine are women in our service center – all in permanent positions. The executive directors of our partner organizations, as well as a large number of cantors, are women, as are each of the two lay members of the Church Board. A large number of lay members of parishioners and parishioners are also women.

The Orthodox Church is perhaps the most multicultural of Finland’s old institutions. We are a route for everyday integration for immigrants. During the coronavirus pandemic, our actions have changed agilely so that we can alleviate the loneliness and anxiety that arise from constraints through physical and virtual presence. This is the daily life of the church and this is the justification for its existence.

The personal conflicts of the leadership of our small Orthodox Church are of astonishing interest to the media, but less so to the content or circumstances of the work of the Church. Administrative clumsiness cannot be denied, but gratifyingly many in our church want more open administration. Conflicts between people are annoying. However, they are not just a problem for the church, nor is the whole picture of our church.

Sirpa Koriala

Rector, Valamo College, Heinävesi

Heikki Huttunen

Rovasti, Espoo

Rauno Pietarinen

rovasti, Ivalo, Inari

