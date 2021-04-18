Reader ‘s opinion The public side of the laboratory tests are difficult to reach

A person whose state of health has been monitored at regular intervals in connection with occupational health care will fall into a “black hole” when he or she retires.

The development that has taken place is the result of the scarcity of public health services. A person whose state of health has been monitored at regular intervals in connection with occupational health care, for example due to elevated sugar, cholesterol or platelet levels, falls into a “black hole” when he retires. The public side of the laboratory tests can not as a doctor’s prescription and the doctor can not be accessed if there is no medication – at least in Espoo, Finland. An interesting situation. How could you even get medication when you can’t get to the doctor and examinations?

The only option is to use private health companies. There, the telephone counseling tells you that you can go to the laboratory directly without a doctor’s prescription and have any tests you want done. The results are obtained electronically and their significance can then be google yourself. However, the health company commissions the analyzes to a laboratory company and puts its own costs on top. My own blood test, which I commissioned in the autumn and was still incomplete, cost the health care company 340 euros. It’s pretty good to now be able to go to a lab company directly and get the same analyzes for less than half the price.

