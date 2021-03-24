Reader ‘s opinion The proposed sote reform would dismantle the current role of vibrant cities

In the first phase, the Sote reform should proceed with a voluntary consortium model.

Presented the welfare and provincial regional model of social and health care should not be accepted, because in it cities do not have any possibility to influence the provision of social and health services in their own city.

Cities have the best information on the adequacy and needs of the services provided by the residents of their area. Cities are one functional entity that only they themselves can take responsibility for. They secure the functional whole by reconciling housing, livelihoods, public services (including social and health services) and land use and municipal finances. This task cannot be done at the provincial level on behalf of cities and cannot be decentralized to two different actors: cities and provinces.

In preparing for the Sote reform, the focus has been on “administrative blunders”. On the other hand, no concrete model has been presented for the practical operation and coordination of the services and treatments of clients who use a lot of services compared to the current practice. The Sote reform must not be prepared solely on the terms of well-off customers.

In the first phase, the Sote reform should proceed with a voluntary consortium model. There are already several good examples of them in Finland, such as the Siun sote, the Kainuu sote, the Päijät-Häme sote and the Ostrobothnian sote.

At the same time as the creation of voluntary associations of municipalities, the current legislation on associations of municipalities can be developed to allow for statutory associations of municipalities.

In the voluntary sote-municipal consortium model, cities have a direct influence on the production and organization of social and health services. In addition, it implements the key objectives set for the social reform: the organization and production of services is on the broader shoulders and the coordination of social and health services takes place at the municipal association level.

Riitta Koskinen

planning director, retired

Kuopio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.