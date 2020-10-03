Reader ‘s opinion The price of my hand is incomprehensible

The preparations are not rocket science but simple alcohol mixtures.

Coronavirus protective equipment and handbags are heavily traded. After the problem of the availability of face shields has been solved, their price has become reasonable. Instead, the price of handcuffs is still incomprehensible.

Handmade products are not rocket science but simple alcohol mixtures. They typically contain 70-80% denatured ethanol, 1-2% glycerol and possibly a small amount of a viscosity-increasing compound.

Product development costs are a full zero because the World Health Organization (WHO) has published a free prescription.

Making your hands is simple: just mix. In addition, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) has issued detailed instructions on the procurement of raw materials and production requirements.

After a cheap raw material and simple preparation, the price of a finished product is up to 20-30 euros per liter. Technically equivalent car windshield washer fluids, which contain anti-freeze ethanol, cost only 1.5 to 2 euros per liter at their cheapest. What makes this price difference?

Your hands are an important and central product in the fight against the coronavirus. It must be available in large bottles until it is lottery and must not be torn apart by making an unreasonable profit.

Erkki Vuori

Doctor of Medicine, Professor Emeritus, EU-registered toxicologist, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.