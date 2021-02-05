Reader ‘s opinion The prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease should not be neglected

Eighty percent of heart attacks could be prevented.

Cardiovascular diseases are still the most common cause of death in Finland, even more common than in the editorial (HS 31.1.) was found. In 2019, as many as 34 percent of deaths were due to cardiovascular disease. There were 8,600 deaths from coronary heart disease alone.

Although mortality from coronary heart disease in working-age people has declined markedly since the black years of the 1970s, it is still a common cause of death. And coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases have not gone away. Every year, more than 1.5 million Finns buy medicines for cardiovascular diseases.

There were more than 14,000 coronary artery bypass grafting in Finland in 2019. Although acute treatment of myocardial infarction results in the patient surviving and balloon dilatation treatment reducing symptoms, it is important to remember that the procedure does not eliminate coronary heart disease.

The disease requires a lifelong commitment to medication and lifestyle treatment. If this fails, up to one in five treated can experience a new heart attack within a year.

Fortunately, even during exceptional periods, acute heart attacks have been treated in the normal way. Instead, a major concern is that already broken treatment pathways do not support the patient’s follow-up care, which determines life expectancy.

Every patient should have the opportunity for regular monitoring, support and cardiac rehabilitation, for example as Tulppa coaching developed by the Heart Association. In the Tulppa group, the patient finds ways to self-care and receives peer support, which promotes recovery, ability to work and function, and improves the quality of life.

Cardiovascular diseases are treated differently from infectious diseases. A familiar illness may seem inevitable, part of life. However, much more could be done to prevent and treat these diseases. Eighty percent of cardiovascular adverse events, such as myocardial infarction, could be prevented.

It is worth investing properly in the prevention of heart disease.

Anna-Mari Hekkala

senior physician

Marjaana Lahti-Koski

director of health

Finnish Heart Association

