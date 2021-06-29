Reader ‘s opinion The pre-school supplement has been in use in Helsinki for a long time

The assignment supplement also applies to pre-school teachers participating in the two-year pre-school trial.

Early childhood education teacher (HS Opinion 14.6) brought upthat all early childhood teachers working in pre-school groups should be paid a pre-school allowance. In addition, he asked the City of Helsinki ways to increase the availability of qualified personnel.

The pre-school assignment supplement has been in use in Helsinki for a very long time. The assignment supplement has been paid to the teacher in charge of pre-school education, for tasks that are separate from pre-school education as part of the early childhood education day.

The teacher in charge of pre-school education is present during pre-school education, is responsible for and prepares children’s personal pre-school learning plans with families, plans and implements pedagogical activities in accordance with the pre-school curriculum and the support the child needs during pre-school education.

The teacher in charge of pre-school education also co-operates with the primary education of the school in the area. The same obligations and allowances will also apply to pre-primary education teachers participating in the two-year pre-primary education experiment. In the situation raised by the author, the tasks had not been differentiated according to the existing instructions according to the text, but the teachers in the group had both performed the same tasks.

We will review the role of early childhood teachers working in pre-school groups and add additional qualifying tasks. We then evaluate the suitability of the guidelines in relation to the tasks and the group’s activities. After the investigation, the matter will be returned to the supervisors and staff.

The City of Helsinki is working long-term to improve the availability of early childhood education staff. Measures have included active recruitment marketing, co-operation with various educational institutions and support for the training of early childhood education staff.

We encourage our staff to be actively involved in any grievances they experience. In this way, we can work together to make practices more effective.

Satu Järvenkallas

director of early childhood education

education and training industry

The City of Helsinki

