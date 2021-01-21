Reader ‘s opinion The pre-school place by text message is a step in the development of electronic transactions

For the first time, Helsinki offered a pre-school place by text message throughout the city for the operating period 2021–2022.

Kati Pohjanpalo wrote (HS Opinion 16.1.), that the new model of the City of Helsinki, where a pre – school place is offered to those in municipal early childhood education by text message, puts private early childhood education customers in an unequal position.

For the first time, Helsinki offered a pre-school place by text message throughout the city for the operating period 2021–2022. A pre-school place was offered to children in municipal early childhood education who continue pre-school in their own pre-school enrollment area. If the family did not want the place offered, the desired place is applied for through electronic transactions.

Applications for pre-school education in a private daycare center are submitted on a form, and applications are processed and selections are made in private daycare centers. The entire city is the enrollment area for private pre-school education. The city’s website also has information on private kindergartens that provide pre-school education. Private day care centers often have language or other emphases that influence family choices.

The application processes for municipal and private pre-school education are currently different, but guardians can apply for the pre-school place they want from both municipal and private pre-school kindergartens. The application for pre-school education is this spring from 7 to 22 January 2021. Developing electronic services to be more customer-oriented is an important goal for the City of Helsinki.

Riikka Reunanen

regional manager, private early childhood education

Henrietta Suomalainen

special designer

Helsinki education and training industry

