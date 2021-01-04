Reader ‘s opinion The possibility of electronic transactions for trustees will be investigated

Doing business on behalf of another person in Omakanta is a desirable feature.

Pseudonym Trustee (HS Opinion 29.12.) emphasized the need to do business in Omakanta in the role of a trustee, for example for a memory patient.

However, the reader’s suggestion of authentication using online banking IDs when dealing on behalf of another in different online services is not possible. The means of identification are always personal and must not be passed on to another person.

To enable transactions on behalf of the other, there is already a national service, Suomi.fi authorizations. Transaction on behalf of another adult in Omakanta will become possible during 2021. However, this does not yet solve lobbying situations, as the authorization is given by logging in to the Suomi.fi service with, for example, online banking IDs, and the person giving the authorization must be full. For this reason, a trustee cannot grant an authorization.

The National Agency for Digital and Population Information is currently investigating the utilization of Suomi.fi’s authorizations also in the electronic transactions of trustees in various services, such as Omakanta. The implementation schedule will be specified during 2021.

Mari Holmroos

Expert in Loyalty Services business

Coil

Mika King

Suomi.fi Authorization Development Manager

Digital and Population Information Agency

