Reader ‘s opinion The poor condition of motorways and sluggish paving work prolong travel times

High-speed transport connections are important, which is also reflected in rail projects. However, the increase in travel times on road highways does not seem to be of concern to policy makers.

Fast transport links are important. Railway projects are planned from the Helsinki metropolitan area in the direction of Tampere and Turku, among others. Reducing journey times by 10-15 minutes on these sections of line will cost billions of euros.

The increase in travel times on road highways does not seem to be of concern to policy makers. The lengthening is caused by the poor condition of the motorways and the prevailing paving practice. In the lower secondary road network, there are probably even more fitness problems.

Last summer, personal experiences were gained from Nelostie between the Helsinki metropolitan area and Lus (Heinola). After the end of the winter speed limits, the speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour was maintained on long sections of road due to the lanes of the second lane of the motorway at its worst until the end of the summer. Only another lane was paved from the road. The work progressed slowly and partly lasted until the autumn. Even after the completion of the asphalting, the said speed limit remained in force because the strip paintings were done quite slowly.

The motorway speed – 120 kilometers per hour – was returned for a while until the winter speeds were switched again. In doing so, the purpose of the motorway investment was lost for almost the entire summer season: the fastest possible road connection. The unpaved lane last summer is likely to return to paving condition fairly quickly, causing the aforementioned problems again.

Could the utilization of the road investments made be improved by developing paving practices? The solutions could be a clearer prioritization of the main road sections and the start of the main pavements in the spring as soon as the season begins. In addition, large projects should be broken down into sub-contracts for shorter road sections. Strict schedules should be set for the completion of subcontracts and the total contract, and sanctions for delays in the contract.

My opinion is not a statement in favor of road transport against rail transport. Both are needed. In line with general efficiency efforts, the investments made in the past should be maximized.

Hannu Loponen

deputy judge, pensioner

Espoo

