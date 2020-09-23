Reader ‘s opinion The police must be comprehensively available to the people

In North Karelia, for example, police resources have been reduced to a minimum.

Doctors of Law According to a recent study by Henri Rikander and Mika Sutela, the most dangerous provinces in Finland for police officers are North Karelia, South Savo and Ostrobothnia. Two of the three provinces are located in the area of ​​the Eastern Finland Police Department.

A study by Rikander and Sutela investigated violence against police personnel. The study is a stark read for North Karelia.

Where can this trend come from? In my experience, one influential factor is the reduction of police resources to a minimum in North Karelia. The administrative restructuring of the police, which began in 2009, has significantly reduced the number of police stations and the accessibility of the police. We can no longer go below this. The regional coverage of the police must be maintained, and the Nurmes, Lieksa and Kitee police stations, among others, must remain in the operational use of the police.

Policing is based on trust and working with people, so the police need to be visible and accessible to people. This principle has now been badly slipped over and reformed during police reforms, reducing resources “the euro ahead”. This cannot continue.

Another factor affecting police safety is performing demanding police tasks with minimal resources. In North Karelia, the police often have to carry out high-risk tasks with one patrol, to which several police patrols would be directed, for example, in Helsinki. Carrying out an elevated risk task on a single patrol is always a safety risk, and its results are also reflected in Rikander and Sutela’s research.

Now is the place for a serious social values ​​debate. What values ​​do we value in our society? Police operations must have sufficient territorial coverage and adequate resources for the safety of people and police personnel.

We are now talking about the safety of citizens and police staff, and money cannot be the determining factor.

Timo Vornanen

senior Constable

Joensuu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.