Reader ‘s opinion The people of Helsinki would have thought they were enthusiastic supporters of regionalization for a long time

Jussi Pillinen called (HS Column 18.10.) The transfer of the drug administration to Kuopio as regional brutalism. At least as well, the word can be used for the numerous cases where jobs have been transferred from other parts of Finland to the Helsinki region – that is, where even a small block of flats often costs the same as a large detached house, for example in the direction of Kuopio.

If the residents of the Helsinki region had been able to think in their own interests, they would have been enthusiastic supporters of regionalization for a long time. By resisting, they have caused themselves unbridled congestion and even more unbridled housing prices. Of the former, we who live outside Ring Road III will suffer when we have to visit Helsinki.

Vesa-Matti Peltola

Orimattila

