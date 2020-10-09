Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion The Pegasos information system is updated in a controlled and step-by-step manner

October 9, 2020
For customers of the Pegasos system, a system update is being completed that will allow guardians to do business for their children in the Kanta service.

To the opinion on the Pegasos information system (HS 8.10.) I want to clarify a few things.

A system update (version number 9.2.16) is being completed for customers of the Pegasos information system, which will allow guardians to do business on behalf of their children in the Kanta service.

This version update also includes other innovations that we have identified as Omni 360 functionalities that improve system usability and support the integrated operation of primary care and specialized care. The reforms will streamline the daily lives of healthcare professionals and support quality patient care.

This is therefore a significant update package, developed in close cooperation with Finnish healthcare professionals and containing several different improvements, which will better serve doctors and nurses as well as customers.

We understand that in the current pressures of the municipal economy and the coronavirus pandemic, despite its advantages, major version upgrades are challenging operations for some of our customers.

Therefore, we have already reacted to the changed circumstances and started to prepare an additional interim version update, limited to the functionality of transactions on behalf of a minor, for those of our customers who are not able to receive other useful application updates on a fast schedule.

Juha Sorri

Director of Sote-IT Systems Development, CGI

