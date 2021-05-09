Reader ‘s opinion The peat solution supported people

With the abandonment of coal, the role of peat as a security of supply fuel will be emphasized rather than diminished.

Helsingin Sanomat editorial “Supporting people, not burning peat” (30.4.) criticized the government’s framework dispute over the security solution for the decided tax change in the style of “improperly extinguished”.

However, the tax solution is only a means of fundamentally supporting people, both peat entrepreneurs and citizens who are customers of district heating plants using peat.

The solution avoids a rise in housing costs in many localities and smooths out an uncontrolled fall, which is by no means unproblematic from a climate point of view either.

It is good to remember that, similarly, when the coal ban was decided, its entry into force was 2029 instead of 2025. I did so because this solution avoided premature boiler changes in large cities, such as Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Vaasa, and thus an increase in the cost of living for the residents of the areas. People were thought of and supported.

In the early part of the year (January – March 2021), the use of coal increased by two per cent, while the use of peat apparently decreased. If, instead of coal, peat were partially used during this energy revolution, then work would be left in Finland, and truck transport could avoid truck rallies as well.

With the abandonment of coal, the role of peat as a security of supply fuel is emphasized rather than diminished, but without its use the necessary production chain cannot be maintained.

I would like this to be considered in coal-fired cities.

Matti Peltola

CEO, Machine Entrepreneurs

