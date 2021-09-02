Reader ‘s opinion The pearls of the Guards City are destroyed

In the city of Kaartinka is undergoing the greatest destruction since the war. The destruction targets the architecture of the 1950s and 1960s.

The rental barracks (Arkkitehdit NRT oy), which looks at the Museum of Architecture, replaced the empty headquarters of Valmet, which was designed by Toivo Korhonen and has a rhythmic façade. Lauri Pajamiehi’s office building (Pohjoinen Makasiinikatu 11) was replaced by a sad office building (Sarc Architects). Next up is the destruction of the office wing of Viljo Revell and Heikki Castrén’s Guard Barracks.

In the architectural study of Senate Properties, the buildings are considered a masterpiece of office architecture of the 1950s and 1960s. However, this does not prevent the demolition and replacement of buildings with offices of the 2020s (Anttinen Oiva Architects).

The architecture that is layered in time is the salt of Helsinki’s inner city. It now seems that the city and real estate investors do not appreciate even the best achievements of the 1950s and 1960s. Which gem will be destroyed next?

Juha Viikki

Helsinki

