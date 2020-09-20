Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion The Pasila tower block project has frighteningly familiar features

September 20, 2020
Do you go to Pasila like Vuosaari? There, the beautiful and graceful Cirrus, promised to be a landmark, eventually became a clump.

Helsingin Sanomat writing “Pasila tower blocks in a bad headwind” (10.9.) Made my blood rattle. How can this be possible, time and time again? This is like a replica of the fraud that was crumbled in Vuosaari, in the execution of its landmark Cirrus.

The people of Vuosaari were not terribly enthusiastic about the tower plan, but when a beautiful and well-proportioned-looking proposal was chosen as the winner of the design competition, and when a panoramic café open to everyone was still promised at the top of the building, the opposition was abandoned.

But what happened! The construction company quietly rejected the winning proposal – unprofitable. The graceful and flat rectangle was replaced by a square, ugly and clumpy tower house, which, even as a landmark when approaching Helsinki from the sea, is mostly astonishing. And that biggest stump, the view cafe, didn’t come after that either! It’s from those sightings.

I do not understand how this can be done. Large-scale design competitions really don’t oblige the builder to do anything. Once a building permit is obtained, the builder’s profits dictate what is worth doing and what is not.

It knows the rather depressing prospects for our future in Helsinki.

Tuire Mäkelä

Vuosaari, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

