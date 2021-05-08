Reader ‘s opinion The parents of a deaf child are in front of a new one

They have to think about how they want to communicate with their child in the future and how best to support their child’s overall development.

Tuulia Harjunmaa told Helsingin Helsingin Sanomat (The hearing deaf, 4.4.) boldly about their own painful experiences as an inner ear implant user. Markku Jokinen, Executive Director of the Association of the Deaf, said in his opinion paper (HS 28.4) the status, use, and history of sign language.

In addition to these two perspectives, we would like to highlight today’s perspective, which is the daily lives of many children born to a deaf family who hear.

Today, three different generations can be said to be hearing with cochlear implants. The earliest implant users began to learn hearing with a single implant at the age of 3-4 years. Second-generation implant hearing aids received their first implant in about two years, the second later. The youngest generation receives two cochlear implants during their first year of life.

Technological advances and the early adoption of hearing rehabilitation have made it possible for the current generation of children who have received an inner ear implant to be integrated into the hearing group from many different perspectives.

The parents of a child born deaf are most often in front of a completely new one. They have to think about how they want to communicate with their child in the future and how best to support their child’s overall development. What one family chooses may not be the best option for another family. Parents of deaf children make a decision based on the individual wishes, needs, resources, and values ​​of the child and family.

With the help of inner ear implants and strong hearing rehabilitation, deaf and hard of hearing children have a good chance to hear all the voices already during the baby year, so there is a good starting point for the development of spoken language. Thus, parents can now, if they wish, focus on supporting their child’s development also in their own spoken mother tongue.

LapCI ry, the national association for children using cochlear implants, is working to ensure that parents can make decisions about supporting a child’s language development on the basis of comprehensive, up-to-date and researched information. In addition, the association supports families on the path of hearing rehabilitation and enables access to peer support so that no one is left alone today.

Janet Grundström

Executive Director, Lapci ry, the national association of cochlear implants

