Reader ‘s opinion The pandemic accelerated the renewal of working life

Hopefully, the collective agreement will be able to develop a flexible instrument corresponding to the new working life.

Editor – in – Chief Anu Ubaud dealt in his column (HS 16.5.) A change in the pattern of work when a return to community-based work becomes more generally possible as the epidemic subsides. He considered the relationship between presence and teleworking and adaptation to the combined work model to be one of the key issues in working life after the pandemic. The question is therefore essential in many respects.

When the pandemic struck, about a million wage earners moved smoothly in a short time to do their work remotely. In the past, the teleworking model, often applied only to limited group work, suddenly became a form of work for large groups of employees.

It is no longer possible or necessary to return to a completely previous kind of work, but there is a transition to sector- and company-specific combinations of local and telework. The old would save the informal interaction of employees, where parents ’work experience and newcomers’ school lessons meet in discussions for the benefit of employees and the company.

Teleworking its widespread application reflects the ongoing transition to a new technology that this massive experiment in the real world has already shown to be widely used and adopted. The readiness to apply telework extensively also reflects the upward movement of business and labor in the value chain, the ongoing change in technology and entrepreneurship.

The change affects the entire employment system, which is based on the assumption that work is mainly done in the workplace under the direct management and control of the employer. When this is no longer the case, the system must be reformed to reflect the new working life.

Especially the employer side has seen the need to concentrate the regulatory power of the parties on the local level, companies and workplaces. Business models, the rhythm and variations of operations, and the production techniques of products and services vary to such an extent that business operations require greater freedom of action.

However, the protection of workers as a weaker party in principle requires legislation that regulates important issues such as the right to paid leave and adequate recovery periods between work periods. The political system has the task of reforming labor and social legislation to reflect changing working life and at the same time to reduce the old.

In addition to the legislation, it is essential for the employee side to be able to influence, through a collective agreement between the parties, the most important issues in the performance of work, such as the determination of compensation for work. A fixed-term collective agreement between the parties also provides a good basis for the employer’s representatives to handle personnel matters.

Working conditions a radical reform of the regulation system is already on the agenda with decisions by employers’ associations in key industries, the forest and technology industries. The task is challenging.

It is to be hoped that the parties will be able to reform the acquis on the basis of immediate knowledge at company level, without clinging to the old and outdated, and to develop the collective agreement into a flexible instrument corresponding to the new working life.

Aarne Mattila

docent, Helsinki

