Reader ‘s opinion The Pakilantie must be made safer

Options for improving the safety of Pakilantie exist and the means are not complicated.

Pakilantie crosses the residential areas of Helsinki’s Paloheinä and Pakila. Pakilantie starts from Tuusulanväylä in Maunula and continues to the ski slopes near the Paloheinä ice rink. It is not a local small road but a central transport corridor for residents and visitors to the area.

Pakilantie has more than 30 overpasses from Pirkkolantie alone to Paloheinä Ice Rink. Six of these are controlled by lights. In addition to the Tuusulanväylä, there are junctions and intersections with the renovated Pirkkolantie and Kehä ykkönen.

Of the schools in the area, Paloheinä and Pakila primary schools and Pakila secondary school are in the middle of the residential area. Children and young people have to cross the road in many places. Children need to be provided with a safe route as they travel to key exercise areas in the area. Adults also cross the road in their daily lives and fitness in the area. Intersections are also challenging for motorists.

The beginning of the year has shown at the latest that something must finally be done. Now one should not wait for something to happen. There are known to be at least two pedestrian overtaking caused by a motorist on a stretch of road between Maunula and Paloheinä. Fortunately, these were spared the loss of human lives.

There are options to improve road safety, and the means are not complicated: improving general street lighting, renewing road markings, adding roundabouts to the most difficult and busiest intersections, and increasing automatic speed control, especially near the most popular crossings for schoolchildren.

Feedback on improving road safety has long been provided to the city. The intention is not to recall the past, but everyone should be given a chance at the future.

Juha-Pekka Partanen

Executive Vice President, Helsinki

