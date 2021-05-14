Reader ‘s opinion The origin of the wood material is verified by certification

The chain of origin ensures that the raw material for wood-based products comes from certified forests.

On the opinion page (10.5.) relevant information on wood chain of custody included in PEFC forest certification was deservedly presented. Entrepreneur Jussi Järvenpää wrote that the meaning of the certificate is unclear to him.

The chain of origin ensures that the raw material for wood-based products comes from certified forests. This requires monitoring and clear documentation from companies throughout the chain in standardized ways. The origin is verified by external independent audits, which focus on, among other things, risk analysis of timber suppliers and assurances that the timber has not been sourced from controversial sources. In this way, the company can ensure the responsible origin of its products and communicate it to its customers and consumers. Information about the certified origin of the wood is passed from the stump to the consumer.

As Järvenpää mentioned, the demand for certification comes from the product market. Tracking the origin of responsible wood is important for all companies.

Only ten percent of the world’s forests are certified. The number of PEFC certificates in the wood chain of origin has grown steadily every year. PEFC monitoring covers about 250 companies in Finland and their more than 500 production units.

Auvo Kaivola

executive director

PEFC Finland – Finnish Forest Certification Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.