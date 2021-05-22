Reader ‘s opinion The Omastadi project takes the meadow landscape from Tapaninkylä

Helsingin sanomat newspaper asked (22.5.), whether landscapes in rural areas disappear into afforestation.

This same question should also be asked in Helsinki. The Tapaninkyläntie area in north-eastern Helsinki has traditionally been an open area in the wake of old field landscapes. The last such meadow-like open roadside on the edges of Tapaninkyläntie has now encountered the Omastadi pilot project: “More trees in Helsinki”.

As a result, the excavator has turned around the last remnants of old fields and hundreds of birches have been planted on the site. Goodbye meadow nature and ambient space.

The trees are, of course, an obvious part of the diverse nature in Stad, but the balanced nature also includes open meadows, which seem to be a disappearing landscape in the capital as well.

This pilot project has now afforested a formerly fine meadow that in itself would have needed only a little understanding and care.

Esa Järvinen

Tapaninkylä, Helsinki

