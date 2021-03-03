Reader ‘s opinion The Olympic Committee interprets the exemption for professional athletes too broadly

It is difficult to see a justification for allowing small-scale adult enthusiasts to continue to play and practice normally at the same time as the hobbies of children and young people are restricted in many ways.

Coronavirus situation after worsening last spring, top sports were granted an exemption to continue training and competing even under strict restrictions. According to the guidelines of the Olympic Committee, racing and top sports are defined as national team activities as well as sports at the Finnish championship and first division level. These guidelines are still strictly followed in the various sports federations.

Interpretation based on the level of the series is peculiar and does not necessarily relate in any way to the level or professionalism of the representatives of the species. The smallest sports may not even have two series levels, while the larger sports often have more than five levels.

It is difficult to see a justification for allowing adult enthusiasts of a sufficiently small species to continue to play and practice normally at the same time as hobbies and even school attendance for children and young people are restricted in many ways.

The exemption for top sports should be used as intended. The exemption was justified on the grounds that it allows the conditions for professional competitive athletes to develop even during the exemption period.

The Olympic Committee has interpreted the guidelines much more broadly than they were originally intended to do.

A categorical concession like the current one to the two highest series levels of even the smallest species is poorly motivated. League-level football is a completely different level of sport in Finland than, for example, league-level lacrosse or diving ball. The boundary of the exemption should genuinely run between professionals and enthusiasts and not blindly according to the divisional staircase.

Teemu Kiviniemi

Espoo

