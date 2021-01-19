Reader ‘s opinion The NTV channel picked up just one sentence from my extensive interview

The fact that women do well in politics is partly due to the fact that many always vote for the principle of women. Only raising this argument in a Russian news broadcast gave a false picture of my position.

“Feminism” discriminates Kimmo Kilju was the title in Marko Junkkari’s story (HS Sunday 17 January), in which he created a picture of a male politician who complains of being discriminated against. The news was taken from the main news of the Russian NTV television channel.

Deere quoted in Russian shall give a statement: “Many times, when I was a candidate, the voter has come up to me and said that you are basically a good guy, but always I will vote for a woman.”

Deere comforted signatures, that in spite of feminism fashion, however, I fared quite worthily.

Thank you for the comforting words, but the image created by the scripture is wrong. This is fake news. The NTV channel picked up only one sentence from my extensive interview and stated after that that Finnish male politicians are proud of the strong position of women in Finnish politics.

I have always, especially in the international arena highlighted the Finnish example of a country where gender equality issues are taken very seriously.

Finland was the first country in the world where women received full political rights. At the end of the 1990s, the entire Bureau of Parliament consisted only of women, and in the current government more than half of the ministers are women. It is a matter of pride and is also reflected positively in matters of policy content.

Kimmo Kiljunen

Member of Parliament (sd), Vantaa

