Reader ‘s opinion The new Yle law jeopardizes media diversity

In HS analysis was written (20.1.) That the new Yle Act, currently in the parliamentary committee round, restricts “textual content published by YLE to support publications containing mainly moving images and sound”, such as TV and radio content.

The analysis suggested that the new Yle Act, if implemented, would not change much in practice and that the most visible change would be that in future, YLE’s publications containing only the text would remain unpublished, with some exceptions to the law.

We at MTV see that the bill would jeopardize media diversity and the operating conditions of commercial television and especially MTV News in Finland. MTV is now the only commercial media company in Finland with news operations on television.

The bill regulates the public service remit only for text-based media. The matter would require a more comprehensive investigation, an examination of the entire public service mission of YLE and the Finnish media field. The proposed change to the law would distort competition by interfering with the details. It would force the tax-funded YLE to further shift its focus to, for example, the competitive field of commercial television and moving image platforms. In this way, it would force commercial television operations in Finland even more narrowly and jeopardize the implementation of commercial television news operations in Finland.

The role of the public service is more widely regulated in other Nordic countries. In Denmark, a public service broadcaster should not compete with commercial media in areas where there is no clear public service interest. In Norway, the conditions for commercial activity have been ensured by recording in the broadcaster’s rules that it can produce content similar to that of commercial operators, but it must seek to emphasize the social and societal value of the offer. Discussion and preparatory work in accordance with the Nordic models would also be welcome in Finland.

In a diverse media field, the operating conditions of both public service and commercial operators must be safeguarded so that Finland can enjoy high-quality moving image content and services produced by both.

Broadcasting has an important role to play in the Finnish media field. That is also why we would like a public debate on the role of the public service and a comprehensive assessment of the situation in the media field. We would also be happy to explore the possibilities of preserving the Finnish diverse media field by cooperating between publicly funded YLE and commercial television.

Johannes Leppänen

CEO, MTV oy

