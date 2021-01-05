Reader ‘s opinion The new Museum of Architecture and Design is created by working together

Museums around the world are looking for ways to open up their cultural heritage in their diversity and get people more involved.

Emilia Pohjanpalo and Juhana Rantavuori hit the nail on the head when they encouraged children and young people to be involved in the design of the new Museum of Architecture and Design (HS Opinion 27.12.).

As the authors noted, museums are also bound by the equality thinking of the Nordic welfare state. We see children and young people as active actors and developers of new things. They have a lot to offer as we build the museum of the future.

Museums around the world are looking for ways to open up their cultural heritage in their diversity and get people more involved. Finland’s new Museum Act (2019) sets broad societal goals for museums. These goals are achieved together with audiences and citizens.

The museum building with its services communicates values, and the design process is crucial when it comes to creating meaningful activities and the spaces that support them.

Involving future users of the design industry in their “own” museum is an absolute value. We can even dream of a role as a master of co-design methods and a distributor of skills internationally. Good design expertise identifies and responds to the space and functional needs of different age and user groups.

The content provided by the museum determines the commitment of users to the house and its activities. The users are a diverse group, and they are brought to the museum by, for example, studies, hobbies, love of culture or general interest. It is therefore timely to consider what needs the new museum could meet the needs of young townspeople or how we could support the activity of the aging population. At its best, the museum’s activities enable participation, learning and familiarization with the fields of design in a way that is relevant to everyone.

Doing something new requires new skills, which we are already practicing now. A&DO – The Center for Learning Architecture and Design is a joint project of the Museum of Architecture and the Museum of Design (2020–2023), in which we together create a new kind of museum activity with the help of the Museum Vision grant from the Finnish Cultural Foundation. The project will launch nationwide activities based on the principle of continuous learning, based on recognized and respected Finnish architecture and design education. At the same time, public-oriented practices based on co-design will be created for the new Museum of Architecture and Design.

It has been gratifying to hear how many different dreams come true for the new Museum of Architecture and Design – this is the best encouragement for us. We hope for a lively discussion.

Leena Svinhufvud

Arja-Liisa Kaasinen

Hanna Kapanen

Satu Silvanto

Working group of the A& DO project of the Museum of Architecture and the Museum of Design

