Reader ‘s opinion The new methods promote sustainable mining

The circular economy and new green technologies offer jobs and opportunities for Finland.

Energy production, storage and use are in transition. Combating climate change requires a shift to new technologies. Renewable energy, digitalisation and battery technologies are at the heart of the green transition, and they also open up numerous opportunities for Finland.

However, new technologies require a multiplication of the use of many non-renewable mineral raw materials if climate goals are to be met. The raw materials required by green technology must be produced responsibly and sustainably.

Most of the concentrates processed in Finland are imported goods, but we also know our global responsibility for the exploration and production of raw materials.

In recent years, a lot of work has been done in Finland to develop sustainable mining. The data from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and the development of environmentally friendly exploration methods will help maintain mineral exploration and the reserve of deposits for future generations. At the same time, the assessment and management of the environmental risks and impacts of mining sites has been developed and much has been learned about ensuring regional benefits.

Mine closures are critical to managing their environmental impact, as news from old mining sites shows. In addition to closure methods, GTK is developing a digital tool to manage the ongoing closure of mines. Closure is currently tied to mine operations and the mine will be closed throughout its life cycle. This saves costs and the environment.

GTK Mintec develops solutions for ore beneficiation. In addition to the end product and the economical process, the goal is to design and test the best possible tailings with known recovery potential, environmental properties and management options. The water from the enrichment process is also recycled as accurately as possible.

The circular economy and new green technologies offer jobs and opportunities for Finland. When raw materials remain in circulation and are used for sustainable technologies using new methods, mining will also be more sustainable.

Tommi Kauppila

research professor

geology Research Center

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.