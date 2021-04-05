Reader ‘s opinion The new Civilian Crisis Management Act must promote effectiveness and equality

The legislative proposal would further limit the terms of office of experts and impose stricter quarries between employment relationships.

Draft The government’s proposal to amend the Civilian Crisis Management Act may pose a risk to equality and Finland’s readiness to send the most competent experts to crisis areas. The opportunities for Finns to gain experience and international management positions may also weaken.

Civilian crisis management seeks to manage crises by non-military means by sending experts on international missions. The legislative proposal would further limit the terms of office of experts and impose stricter quarries between employment relationships.

Many employers are busy with vacations. Typically, the background position is, for example, those working in the police and the Border Guard – ie in male-dominated fields. Many experts in governance, politics, human rights and the rule of law do not have permanent posts. As the majority of women sent by Finland are in expert positions, we would like the gender impact assessment to be made a gender impact assessment. We also recommend splitting the terms of employment of different types of experts into different laws.

Finland’s expert roster is relatively small, and many experts would like to be able to compete for international assignments, which requires a constant increase in field experience. Roster experts in many other countries have no qualifications and can easily move from one task to another.

Civilian crisis management should be seen as a career: the recruitment of Finns for expert positions is in our country’s foreign and security policy interests. Finland also has national and international obligations to increase women’s participation, such as the UN Security Council resolutions on women, peace and security. Effectiveness, quality and flexibility should be at the heart of civilian crisis management.

Anne Palm

Cecilia Pellosniemi

crisis management experts

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.