Reader ‘s opinion The narrowing language skills of Finns are a sad thing

Writing the collapse of non-English language teaching in our schools (HS Sunday 21 March) was a depressing read. It is difficult to understand that the government itself has paid attention to this and drawn up reports on it – then ending up with measures that only make the situation worse, for example through a system of scoring entrance tests.

The status of English as a global dominant language is currently not disputed by anyone. Is it enough for us that young people who have attended school have only learned English in addition to their own mother tongue when they enter working life and adulthood? Is it enough to export to a living little country? What about the needs of genuine internationalization in science and culture?

Without putting European languages ​​in any way, it must be remembered that French is used and spoken by 280 million people on all continents in the world, but especially in Africa, whose growing importance in international affairs has recently been emphasized, for a number of reasons.

It is indeed a mistake to think that Finns could act credibly in matters of exports, development cooperation or other human cooperation, for example in Senegal, Congo, Tunisia or other Francophone African countries, only in English.

Language is not only a means of communication but also a gateway to the culture of other countries. This applies to all areas of activity, but especially to civilized life. It is perhaps not surprising that the language policy trend that has continued in recent decades has turned our gaze more and more unilaterally on the Anglo-American world, with others almost left out.

The French, as well as the German, Spanish or Russian cultural world is an extremely important and enriching area of ​​life for us Europeans, experienced in our own language, if possible. It is a pity if the current student at school is left without all this during school.

Risto Veltheim

Chairman, Association of French-Finnish Associations

